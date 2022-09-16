  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 3. | HANNAH BEIER / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 3. | HANNAH BEIER / THE NEW YORK TIMES
A federal judge in Florida denied a U.S. request to use documents with classified markings seized from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in a criminal investigation and named U.S. District Court Judge Raymond J. Dearie as special master to review all 11,000 documents that were taken.

Both the Justice Department and Trump’s attorneys had agreed that Dearie would be a suitable candidate, one of the rare moments of consensus in a case otherwise rife with politics and dispute.

