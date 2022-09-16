Sakie Yokota, whose daughter Megumi remains missing after her abduction by North Korean agents in 1977, has expressed her frustration with the Japanese government 20 years after a historic bilateral summit that saw the return of other abductees.
Tokyo officially lists 17 Japanese nationals as having been abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s. Five of them were returned after then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi met with North Korea’s Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang on Sept. 17, 2002, the first-ever summit between the two countries in the absence of diplomatic ties.
