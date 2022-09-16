  • The Cat Bus character from 'My Neighbor Totoro' inside a playroom in Ghibli's Grand Warehouse at Ghibli Park | © STUDIO GHIBLI / VIA KYODO
    The Cat Bus character from "My Neighbor Totoro" inside a playroom in Ghibli's Grand Warehouse at Ghibli Park | © STUDIO GHIBLI / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Nagoya – The details of the main area of Ghibli Park that features the beloved characters from Studio Ghibli’s classic animation film “My Neighbor Totoro” were revealed to the media on Thursday.

The indoor Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, which is part of the theme park set to open in Aichi Prefecture on Nov. 1, will showcase exhibits related to movies such as the 1988 film about two sisters who befriend magical forest creatures, including Totoro, the film’s titular character.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,