Nagoya – The details of the main area of Ghibli Park that features the beloved characters from Studio Ghibli’s classic animation film “My Neighbor Totoro” were revealed to the media on Thursday.
The indoor Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, which is part of the theme park set to open in Aichi Prefecture on Nov. 1, will showcase exhibits related to movies such as the 1988 film about two sisters who befriend magical forest creatures, including Totoro, the film’s titular character.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.