  • Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, speaks following his re-election during the 75th World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva in May. | REUTERS
  Reuters

The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, his most optimistic outlook yet on the years-long health crisis which has killed over six million people.

“We are not there yet. But the end is in sight,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a virtual news conference.

