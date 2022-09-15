Japanese entities experienced 114 damaging ransomware attacks in the first half of the year, up 87% from the year before, the National Police Agency said Thursday.
Of the reported ransomware cases, in which attackers demanded payment in exchange for restoring access to company data made unavailable via encryption, 59 targeted small or midsized companies and 36 were large corporations. They included 37 manufacturers, 20 service companies and five hospitals, according to the agency.
