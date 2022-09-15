  • A freight train travels through Montana in January 2021. U.S. rail workers have gone three years without a raise amid a contract dispute, while rail companies have recorded robust profits. | TAILYR IRVINE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    A freight train travels through Montana in January 2021. U.S. rail workers have gone three years without a raise amid a contract dispute, while rail companies have recorded robust profits. | TAILYR IRVINE / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Officials from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden hosted labor contract talks late on Wednesday to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, but one small union rejected a deal and Amtrak canceled all long-distance passenger trips.

Railroads including Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway’s BNSF and Norfolk Southern have until a minute after midnight on Friday to reach deals with three holdout unions representing about 60,000 workers before a work stoppage affecting freight and Amtrak could begin.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,