    Japan ran its biggest single-month trade deficit on record in August as costs of imports surged on higher energy prices and a slump in the yen. | BLOOMBERG
The ballooning of Japan’s trade deficit to a record in August highlights the increasing pain of the weak yen as import costs spiral upward, adding to pressure on the country’s economic recovery.

The unadjusted trade deficit expanded to ¥2.82 trillion ($19.7 billion) last month, the Finance Ministry reported Thursday. The gap was far larger than economist estimates and extends the sequence of red ink to 13 months, the longest stretch since 2015.

