The ballooning of Japan’s trade deficit to a record in August highlights the increasing pain of the weak yen as import costs spiral upward, adding to pressure on the country’s economic recovery.
The unadjusted trade deficit expanded to ¥2.82 trillion ($19.7 billion) last month, the Finance Ministry reported Thursday. The gap was far larger than economist estimates and extends the sequence of red ink to 13 months, the longest stretch since 2015.
