  • Hsiao Bi-khim speaks during an interview in Taipei in October 2016. Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington hosted dozens of international lawmakers who back sanctions on China for aggression toward the island. | REUTERS
    Hsiao Bi-khim speaks during an interview in Taipei in October 2016. Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington hosted dozens of international lawmakers who back sanctions on China for aggression toward the island. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

WASHINGTON – Taiwan’s de facto ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, on Tuesday hosted dozens of international lawmakers who back sanctions on China for aggression toward the island, in a show of support for Taipei amid military pressure from Beijing.

The unannounced gathering of about 60 parliamentarians from Europe, Asia and Africa at Taiwan’s sweeping hilltop diplomatic mansion in Washington — called Twin Oaks — is the latest move in Taipei’s efforts to persuade fellow democracies to stand against China since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine heightened concerns that Beijing could attempt to take the island by force.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,