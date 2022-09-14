  • Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. | PRESS SERVICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF KAZAKHSTAN / VIA REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, in his first foreign trip in nearly 1,000 days as he shores up alliances to counter U.S. influence on the world order.

The Chinese leader landed in the capital city of Nur-Sultan on Wednesday, accompanied by his nation’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency. Xi, who wore a mask bearing a Chinese flag, was greeted on the tarmac by a marching band and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who he was set to hold talks with that afternoon.

