  • Waves generated by Typhoon Muifa break along the coast in Lianyungang in China's eastern Jiangsu province on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

Beijing – Powerful gales and torrential rains battered Zhoushan in eastern China on Wednesday as Typhoon Muifa made landfall at the port city in what local media called the strongest tropical cyclone to hit the populous Yangtze River Delta in a decade.

Muifa landed around 8:30 p.m. as a strong typhoon, the second-highest in China’s tropical cyclone classification system, with the maximum wind speed near its center reaching 42 meters per second, according to state weather forecasters.

