The cost of higher education is climbing upward, and attending one of the top schools in the U.S. comes with a price tag to match: For one year’s tuition and fees, 19 of the top 20 U.S. universities cost $55,000 or more.

The ranking comes from U.S. News & World Report, which published its list of the top colleges for the 2022-23 school year on Monday. Princeton University earned the top spot in the national rankings, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Harvard University, Stanford University and Yale University tied for third place. Of those, Yale is the most expensive with a year’s tuition costing $62,250, not counting room and board. Once those are factored in, students could be on the hook for a bill as high as $80,000.