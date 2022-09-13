  • Police officers patrol Haneda Airport in Tokyo ahead of the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. | KYODO
    Police officers patrol Haneda Airport in Tokyo ahead of the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Police officers increased their patrols at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday as Japan strengthens security ahead of a state funeral later this month for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Accompanied by two dogs, around 60 officers, some carrying metal detectors, inspected trash cans, lockers and unattended carts at the airport’s Terminal 3, which is expected to be used by foreign delegations attending the Sept. 27 event in Tokyo.

