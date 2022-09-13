  • The Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile phone in front of a verified account operated by People's Daily, a Chinese state media outlet. | REUTERS
    The Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile phone in front of a verified account operated by People's Daily, a Chinese state media outlet. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

SINGAPORE/BEIJING – Even as China bars 1.4 billion citizens from Twitter, its local authorities are splurging on global advertising on the site — helping make the country the platform’s fastest-growing overseas ad market and one of its largest non-U.S. revenue sources.

A review of publicly available government tenders, budget documents and promoted tweets from 2020 to 2022 shows local authorities and Chinese Communist Party propaganda offices for cities, provinces and even districts across the country have flocked to Twitter to buy ads.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,