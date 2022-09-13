Sapporo Breweries said Monday it will start brewing its flagship Yebisu beer at the brand’s birthplace — Tokyo’s Ebisu district — for the first time in 35 years.
The company will set up around the end of 2023 Yebisu Brewery Tokyo, a facility that contains a brewery and a museum where customers can enjoy Yebisu beer while learning about the history of the popular brand.
