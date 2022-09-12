Typhoon Muifa brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Sakishima Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Monday, the weather agency said, with its slow movement expected to cause disruption to the islands into Wednesday.
The Meteorological Agency warned of powerful winds and rough seas, as well as landslides and overflowing rivers as a result of the heavy rainfall. It also said strong winds and stormy conditions capable of damaging homes could continue into Tuesday.
