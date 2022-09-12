  • A person receives a booster shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination center operated by Self-Defense Force in Tokyo in January. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines targeting the omicron variant have won the backing of health experts in Japan, paving the way for them to be rolled out in the nation.

A panel that advises the health ministry approved deploying the boosters, according to a statement from the ministry Monday. The ministry relies on the expert panel’s recommendations for approving most therapies. Pfizer’s omicron booster can be administered to people age 12 and over, while Moderna’s is limited to those 18 and above, the panel advised.

