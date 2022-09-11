  • Ukrainian soldiers pose with their country's national flag in the village of Vasylenkove on Saturday. The area was recently liberated from the Russians after Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region. | PRESS SERVICE OF THE TERRITORIAL DEFENCE OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES / VIA REUTERS
    Ukrainian soldiers pose with their country's national flag in the village of Vasylenkove on Saturday. The area was recently liberated from the Russians after Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region. | PRESS SERVICE OF THE TERRITORIAL DEFENCE OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES / VIA REUTERS

  • The New York Times

  • SHARE

KYIV – A lightning Ukrainian offensive in the country’s northeast has reshaped what had become a grinding war of attrition. In a matter of days, Russian front lines have buckled, Moscow’s troops have fled and one village after another has come once more beneath Ukraine’s yellow and blue banner.

Ukrainian officials said on Saturday that their troops had taken the eastern city of Izium, a strategically important railway hub that Russian forces seized in the spring after a bloody, weekslong battle.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,