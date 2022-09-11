  • People shop at a fruit stall amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in the Tianshan district of Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, on Monday. | CNSPHOTO / VIA REUTERS
    People shop at a fruit stall amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in the Tianshan district of Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, on Monday. | CNSPHOTO / VIA REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Authorities in China’s contentious Xinjiang region have apologized for shortages of food and medicine in areas that have been locked down for a month to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

Reports of shortages and tough conditions in Yili, a part of of northern Xinjiang bordering Kazakhstan, have been swirling on Chinese social media for days, with some claiming posts on the situation were being censored. Officials admitted Friday that there had been issues, with Liu Qinghua, deputy governor of the affected area, saying the lockdown had prevented some from accessing hospital treatment, and that there had been problems distributing food.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,