  • STAFF REPORT, KYODO

Tokyo confirmed 9,988 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, a decrease of 2,573 from a week earlier.

Twenty-seven new deaths linked to the virus were also confirmed in the capital. The seven-day average of new cases fell 26.3% to 9.979, while the number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by two from Friday, to 30.

