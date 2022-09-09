  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon stands to have his handcuffs removed for his arraignment at the New York Criminal Courthouse in New York, on Thursday. | REUTERS
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon vowed to fight a New York state case accusing him of defrauding thousands of contributors to a privately funded U.S.-Mexico border wall of more than $15 million.

Bannon pleaded not guilty Thursday to money-laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges after walking into a Lower Manhattan courtroom in handcuffs. He was released on his own recognizance after turning over his passport.

