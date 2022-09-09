  • Tokyo Medical University in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward | KYODO
A court on Friday ordered Tokyo Medical University to pay damages totaling around ¥18.26 million ($127,000) to 27 women who claimed the school rigged its entrance exams in favor of male candidates, depriving them of admission.

In the lawsuit filed with the Tokyo District Court, the 27 women sought a total of ¥152.33 million in damages against the university, saying the gender-based discrimination in entrance exams that came to light in 2018 was illegal.

