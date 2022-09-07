  • A prescribed burn at Blodgett Forest Research Station, northeast of Sacramento in Georgetown, California, on May 14. Prescribed burns are key to reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires — scientists are using high-tech tools to ensure they can be done safely in a warming world. | ANDRI TAMBUNAN / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    A prescribed burn at Blodgett Forest Research Station, northeast of Sacramento in Georgetown, California, on May 14. Prescribed burns are key to reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires — scientists are using high-tech tools to ensure they can be done safely in a warming world. | ANDRI TAMBUNAN / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Waves of fire swept through the Sierra Nevada forest, churning up smoke and leaving charred vegetation behind — all under the watchful eye of a heavy-duty drone. Instruments around the perimeter snatched up samples of the singed particles spewing into the air.

Prescribed burns, an age-old practice that rids forests of the small trees, brush and other matter than can fuel wildfires, are getting a 21st-century upgrade.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,