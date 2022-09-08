  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a ceremony in Windsor, Britain, in June 2021. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a ceremony in Windsor, Britain, in June 2021. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

The doctors for Queen Elizabeth II say they are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The queen’s doctors have recommended that the 96-year-old monarch remain under medical supervision at her castle in Scotland. “The Queen remains comfortable,” the palace said.

