  • (Front row, from left) Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, Senegalese President and African Union chief Macky Sall, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi at the Africa Adaptation Summit in Rotterdam, ahead of the COP27 talks, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    (Front row, from left) Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, Senegalese President and African Union chief Macky Sall, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi at the Africa Adaptation Summit in Rotterdam, ahead of the COP27 talks, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

When African leaders gathered in the Dutch city of Rotterdam this week to find solutions and money for climate change adaptation, only one European head of state joined them in person.

Senegalese President Macky Sall said richer nations’ failure to come to the table and discuss how to pay for climate damage they have caused was disappointing — an issue set to be high on the agenda in upcoming U.N. climate talks in November in Egypt.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,