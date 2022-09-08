  • A ceremony marks the official inauguration of the Self-Defense Forces cyberdefense unit in March 2014, at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. | KYODO
As neighboring China, Russia and North Korea develop increasingly sophisticated cyberattack capabilities, Japan is shifting toward a more robust posture in cyberspace, with Tokyo recently announcing plans to “fundamentally strengthen” the Self-Defense Forces’ capabilities.

Still, there are concerns about how a defensive cyber policy — limited by constitutional constraints — can deter serious attacks, particularly given that the country’s private sector, especially small and midsize companies, has been slow to upgrade its cyberdefenses.

