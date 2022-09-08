Japan and India said Thursday they would deepen defense cooperation, with New Delhi inviting investment by Japanese industries and both countries planning their first-ever joint military drill involving their fighter jets.
Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada held talks with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, in Tokyo, and both were joined by their respective foreign ministers later in the day for “two-plus-two” talks.
