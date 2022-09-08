  • Children wearing masks to prevent contacting COVID-19 on a frozen river during the Ice Festival in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in South Korea, in February 2020. | REUTERS
    Children wearing masks to prevent contacting COVID-19 on a frozen river during the Ice Festival in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in South Korea, in February 2020. | REUTERS

South Korea on Thursday offered talks with North Korea to discuss a reunion of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, in its first direct overture under President Yoon Suk-yeol despite strained cross-border ties.

The surprise proposal came days before the thanksgiving holiday of Chuseok, when the two Koreas have held family reunions before. But prospects remain unpromising, with the North racing to beef up its weapons arsenals and refusing to deal with Yoon’s administration.

