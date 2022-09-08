  • Children's books displayed during a news conference after five people were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to publish 'seditious material' with the intent of inciting public hatred among children towards the government, in Hong Kong, on July 2021. | REUTERS
    Children's books displayed during a news conference after five people were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to publish "seditious material" with the intent of inciting public hatred among children towards the government, in Hong Kong, on July 2021. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

HONG KONG – Five Hong Kong speech therapists were found guilty on Wednesday of a conspiracy to publish seditious children’s books that were deemed anti-government, a decision denounced by rights campaigners as a blow to free speech in the China-ruled city.

The five were accused of publishing three picture books, featuring cartoons of sheep and wolves, which government prosecutors alleged had spread separatism and stirred up hatred and opposition to the government.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,