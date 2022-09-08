HONG KONG – Five Hong Kong speech therapists were found guilty on Wednesday of a conspiracy to publish seditious children’s books that were deemed anti-government, a decision denounced by rights campaigners as a blow to free speech in the China-ruled city.
The five were accused of publishing three picture books, featuring cartoons of sheep and wolves, which government prosecutors alleged had spread separatism and stirred up hatred and opposition to the government.
