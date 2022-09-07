  • Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. | SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / VIA REUTERS
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. | SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / VIA REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan next week, Tass reported, during the Chinese leader’s first trip abroad in more than 2 years.

Xi will sit down with Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit that runs from Sept. 15-16 in Samarkand, Russia’s ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said Wednesday, according to the state-run news agency.

