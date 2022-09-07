  • The director general of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Rafael Mariano Grossi, addresses the Security Council on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    The director general of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Rafael Mariano Grossi, addresses the Security Council on Tuesday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has called for a no-fire zone around an embattled Ukrainian nuclear generator, but — like the plant itself — the agency was quickly caught up in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In a highly anticipated report released Tuesday, nuclear inspectors who had to wend their way through the battlefield to reach the plant said they were “gravely concerned” about conditions there.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,