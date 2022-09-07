  • A Taiwanese pilot runs toward an F-16V fighter jet for an evening takeoff as part of a combat readiness mission at the airbase in Hualien, Taiwan, on Aug. 17. | REUTERS
When China sent military aircraft across the so-called median line of the Taiwan Strait more than 300 times last month, the move set the stage for a “new normal” in the waterway. But it also spotlighted a more alarming situation in the skies near Taiwan — one that threatens to spiral out of control if not managed.

According to publicly released data, China flew 302 sorties last month over the informal boundary with Taiwan, with all coming after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island on Aug. 3.

