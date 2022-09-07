When China sent military aircraft across the so-called median line of the Taiwan Strait more than 300 times last month, the move set the stage for a “new normal” in the waterway. But it also spotlighted a more alarming situation in the skies near Taiwan — one that threatens to spiral out of control if not managed.
According to publicly released data, China flew 302 sorties last month over the informal boundary with Taiwan, with all coming after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island on Aug. 3.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.