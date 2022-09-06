  • International Atomic Energy Agency Chief Rafael Grossi explains a graph at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria, on Sep. 2. | AFP-JIJI
    International Atomic Energy Agency Chief Rafael Grossi explains a graph at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria, on Sep. 2. | AFP-JIJI
KYIV – The U.N. nuclear watchdog is due to issue a report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine on Tuesday, a day after shelling cut its electricity supplies for the second time in two weeks and raised fears of catastrophe.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of risking nuclear disaster by shelling near Europe’s largest nuclear plant, which officials said disrupted power lines on Monday and took the sole remaining reactor offline.

