  • The kindergaten where a three-year-old girl left in school bus was found dead in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture | KYODO
    The kindergaten where a three-year-old girl left in school bus was found dead in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Shizuoka – A 3-year-old girl died Monday after she was likely left for about five hours inside a kindergarten school bus in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, police said.

China Kawamoto is suspected of dying of heatstroke, according to the Shizuoka city fire department, which has jurisdiction over Makinohara. Police may pursue charges of professional negligence resulting in death in connection with the case.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,