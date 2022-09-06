  • The yen weakened to the ¥141 zone against the dollar, hitting a fresh 24-year-low on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG
Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday reiterated that sharp yen moves were “undesirable” and that he was watching rising volatility in the exchange market with a “great sense of urgency” as the currency hit a fresh 24-year low past ¥141 to the dollar.

It was Suzuki’s latest verbal warning on the currency but it was not considered as strong as comments made in July, when a fall beyond 139 to the dollar prompted him to say he was “concerned.” Suzuki’s comments on Tuesday were made before the yen hit the new low.

