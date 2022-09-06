  • Japan’s households spending and real wages fell again in July amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and an increase in the cost of living. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s households cut back on spending in July while real wages fell again, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and a steady increase in the cost of living, suggesting the country’s recovery path is still shaky.

Household outlays dropped 1.4% from June as spending on furniture, clothing and insurance fell, the internal affairs ministry reported Tuesday. Spending was 3.4% higher than a year ago, compared with a 4.6% gain forecast by analysts.

