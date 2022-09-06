Suppliers of slot machines, baccarat table systems and other casino equipment are moving out of Macao to more welcoming markets, in another sign of the damage China’s “COVID zero” policy has wrought on the formerly bustling gambling hub.

With demand in Macao waning, Light & Wonder, a leading provider of products used in casinos, is relocating its expatriate staff to the Philippines, which has become its top market in Asia and where it is opening a new office. Another equipment-maker from Japan is also shifting employees to the Philippines and Singapore.