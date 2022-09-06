Toyama – Japan’s exports of used vehicles to Russia, exempt from sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, have surged to their highest level in more than a decade.
Moscow’s success in keeping the ruble strong despite sanctions has also boosted Russians’ appetite for used high-quality Japanese vehicles, which can be exported so long as they are worth less than ¥6 million ($43,400).
