  • An internally displaced Syrian girl drinks water at Teh camp in northern Idlib, Syria, in May 2021. | REUTERS
Drained by a decade of war, destitute families in northeastern Syria are now facing fresh misery — and a dilemma — over water.

It has become so expensive that communities are having to save scarce clean supplies for the elderly and young, leaving most people to choose between drinking dirty water and risking disease or going without and and possibly becoming malnourished, experts say.

