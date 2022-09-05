  • Liz Truss arrives for the announcement of the result in the Conservative Party leadership contest in London on Monday. | BLOOMBERG
    Liz Truss arrives for the announcement of the result in the Conservative Party leadership contest in London on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

London – Liz Truss was named as Britain’s next prime minister on Monday, winning a leadership race for the governing Conservative party at a time when the country faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession.

After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive leadership contest that saw the foreign minister face off against former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Truss came out on top in a vote of Conservative Party members.

