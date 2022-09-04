  • U.K. Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss attends a campaign event in London on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    U.K. Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss attends a campaign event in London on Wednesday. | REUTERS

Support for Liz Truss is waning among the British electorate even before her expected appointment as prime minister next week, according to two recent polls.

Only 12% of Britons expect Truss to be a good or great leader, while 52% expect her to be poor or terrible, according to YouGov. Britons are split on whether she’d be a better prime minister than predecessor Boris Johnson, but tend to think she’d be worse than every other premier going back to Margaret Thatcher.

