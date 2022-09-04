  • The number of female undergraduate students as of May hit an all-time high of 1,201,050, or 45.6% of all undergraduate students in the country. | KYODO
    The number of female undergraduate students as of May hit an all-time high of 1,201,050, or 45.6% of all undergraduate students in the country. | KYODO

  • Kyodo, staff report

  • SHARE

The number of women teaching at universities in Japan hit a record high this May, a more than fourfold increase from 30 years ago, recently released preliminary government data showed.

There were 50,975 women in teaching positions at public and private universities as of May 1, up 738 from the previous year and accounting for a record 26.7% of the total number of university educators, according to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,