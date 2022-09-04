The number of women teaching at universities in Japan hit a record high this May, a more than fourfold increase from 30 years ago, recently released preliminary government data showed.
There were 50,975 women in teaching positions at public and private universities as of May 1, up 738 from the previous year and accounting for a record 26.7% of the total number of university educators, according to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.
