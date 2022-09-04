  • A factory of Ola Electric, which makes electric mopeds and employs about 2,000 people, all of them women, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. | ATUL LOKE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    A factory of Ola Electric, which makes electric mopeds and employs about 2,000 people, all of them women, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. | ATUL LOKE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
In the United States, luxury-car buyers are snapping up Teslas and other electric cars that cost more than $60,000, and even relatively cheap models cost more than $25,000.

In India, those are all out of reach of the vast majority of families, whose median income is just $2,400. But an electric vehicle movement is taking place nonetheless — not on four wheels, but on two and three.

