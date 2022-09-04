  • A market in Bangkok on Friday | AFP-JIJI
As global equities struggle after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest hawkish rhetoric, Southeast Asia’s growth outlook is making the region an investor favorite.

Man Group, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse Group are among those touting the region’s resilience after commentary at Jackson Hole reignited a worldwide selloff over the past week. The benchmark MSCI Asean Index has fared much better than the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index and is set to outperform a gauge of global stocks for a third straight quarter.

