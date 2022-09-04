  • Trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura will be representing Japan in the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific economic framework talks that will kick off this week in Los Angeles. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Ministers from 14 member states of the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework are expected to declare the start of formal negotiations this week in Los Angeles, informed sources say, as they work to codify a rules-based economic order in the fast-growing region.

Starting Thursday, the two-day meeting in LA will be the first in-person ministerial gathering of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, known as the IPEF, which U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration created as a vehicle to counter China’s ascendance in the region.

