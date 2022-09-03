New York – Google LLC has started allowing smartphone app developers to use payment options other than its own as part of a reduced-fee pilot program in Japan, some other Asian countries and Europe, possibly leading to lower app prices for Android users.
Google began to accept applications Thursday from developers of apps, excluding games, who want to use credit cards or other settlement methods outside Google’s system, according to a notification by the California-based IT giant.
