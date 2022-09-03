  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa speaks during the U.N.'s climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November last year. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Sri Lanka’s ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was provided on Saturday with an official residence and security by the government after he returned to the country he had fled in July during economic unrest, two senior officials said.

Rajapaksa fled in the early hours of July 13 after massive protests engulfed Colombo and demonstrators enraged with the economic devastation stormed his official residence and office.

