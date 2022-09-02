  • The partially redacted afffidavit supporting the FBI search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate | REUTERS
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida – A federal judge on Thursday appeared sympathetic to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the documents the FBI seized from his home in August, though she declined to issue a ruling immediately on the matter.

At a hearing in West Palm Beach, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon pressed the Justice Department on why it opposes the appointment of a special master — an independent third party sometimes appointed by a court in sensitive cases to review materials potentially covered by attorney-client privilege to ensure investigators do not improperly view them.

