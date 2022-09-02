  • U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, on Thursday. In his speech, Biden cast the midterm elections as a stark choice between his agenda and the extremism of 'MAGA Republicans.' | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, on Thursday. In his speech, Biden cast the midterm elections as a stark choice between his agenda and the extremism of "MAGA Republicans.” | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

U.S. President Joe Biden accused Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” who follow him of assaulting the foundations of U.S. democracy and urged Americans to reject any candidate backed by his predecessor in the November election that will decide control of Congress.

“Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic,” Biden said Thursday in a prime-time speech from Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park, the site of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,