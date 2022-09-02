U.S. President Joe Biden accused Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” who follow him of assaulting the foundations of U.S. democracy and urged Americans to reject any candidate backed by his predecessor in the November election that will decide control of Congress.
“Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic,” Biden said Thursday in a prime-time speech from Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park, the site of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
