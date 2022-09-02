  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives a speech during a ceremony in Pyongyang last month. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives a speech during a ceremony in Pyongyang last month. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Seoul – Japanese, American and South Korean officials discussed North Korea on Thursday in Hawaii and agreed to take resolute steps in the event of another nuclear test by Pyongyang.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, Takeo Akiba and Kim Sung Han, “agreed that there must not be naive thinking or reaction that North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests and that (a new test) will only be one more nuclear test,” Kim told reporters, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,