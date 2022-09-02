  • Nidec's automotive products unit this year reported a first-quarter operating loss, hit by COVID-19 lockdowns, a global microchip shortage as well as high restructuring expenses and development costs. | REUTERS
Nidec, a major manufacturer of electric motors, has replaced its second-in-command and will choose the next president from within the company in the spring of 2024, it said on Friday.

Jun Seki, president and chief operating officer who once held the chief executive position, will resign to take responsibility for a deterioration in the company’s earnings, Nidec said.

